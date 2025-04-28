403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 28/04: Resume Uptrend (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1210. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1210.
The other key EUR/USD news will be released on Thursday, when the US publishes its first estimate of GDP data. Economists expect the data to show that the economy expanded by 0.5% in Q1, down from 2.4% in the previous quarter.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has pulled back from this month's high of 1.1575 to the current 1.1363. It remains above the important resistance level at 1.1212, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern, a popular continuation sign.The pair also sits above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index and the MACD have pointed downwards. The most likely scenario is where it drops and retests the support at 1.1212, and then resumes the uptrend. This pattern is known as a beak-and-retest, and is usually a good continuation sign.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
