Hejaz Railway Strengthens Efforts To Promote Tourism In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan-Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHRC) has made a strong mark on the national tourism scene by launching its first tourist trip to the Rehab in Mafraq governorate last Saturday, using its iconic Hejaz train. This follows an earlier trip to the Umm Al Jimal.The initiative is part of the corporation's broader effort to connect Jordanians with their cultural heritage, promote the use of tourist trains, and boost local tourism to areas along the railway's routes.This trip is just the beginning of a series of journeys designed to showcase the country's diverse geography and culture. The 2025 tourism season, which was recently launched, features three main destinations: the historic cities of Umm Al Jimal and Rehab, along with the Giza district, as well as trips extending to Qatraneh and Wadi Rum.The Rehab trip, with 250 passengers onboard, was met with great enthusiasm. The event featured a local folk music performance that reflected the rich cultural traditions of the region.Organized by the railway corporation in collaboration with the "Wed for Tourism Development," the trip also included visits to ancient churches and famous mosaics found in Rehab, which are among the key symbols of Jordan's religious and cultural diversity.Tourists had the chance to explore local food, crafts, and products during a vibrant market organized by the municipality to celebrate the occasion. The journey also included stops at several historical sites in the region, such as the ancient churches and traditional houses, which left a lasting impression on the visitors.Zahi Khalil, JHRC Director General, who greeted the passengers on their arrival, shared with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the corporation is dedicated to reconnecting Jordanians with their heritage while encouraging tourism in the area to promote economic growth.Khalil emphasized that the trip is part of the corporation's strategic goals to expand the scope of tourist train services and highlight regions rich in history and culture. He also mentioned that the Hejaz Railway seeks to foster partnerships with local municipalities, communities, and the private sector to offer meaningful tourism experiences that support the local economy and help preserve the memory of Jordan's railway history.The choice of Rehab for this trip was driven by its significant historical sites, including notable churches. The corporation aims to encourage domestic tourism and promote the destinations along the Hejaz Railway line.The growing popularity of these train journeys shows the success of the corporation's efforts in fostering local tourism, and it motivates further exploration of additional tourist routes along the railway.Mayor of Rehab, Akram Al-Harashah, commended the initiative, urging further collaboration between public and private sectors to create positive effects for the local community.He highlighted the importance of the Hejaz Railway's involvement in putting Reheb on the map as a key tourist destination. Al-Harashah also pointed out that the area is home to 34 churches, with 10 of them already uncovered, and ongoing efforts to discover more.Al-Harashah further emphasized that the train journey has not only empowered the local community but also promoted the region's food, crafts, and traditional products. Additionally, it has brought in economic benefits, which will contribute to improved public services.The passengers on the trip praised the efforts of the Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation in reconnecting the public with their cultural heritage through the tourist train journeys, acknowledging the success of such initiatives in revitalizing local tourism.It is worth mentioning that the AVSI Organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, has implemented the tourism trail project in Rehab. This includes plans to enhance the visitor experience by designing a route that links key archaeological sites and traditional homes, with some houses being turned into visitor stations offering services along the way.Rehab, historically known as "Beth Rahub" (meaning "spacious house") during the late Bronze Age, around the 11th century BC, was later referred to as "Al-Hasan" (the fortified castle) during the Sassanid and early Byzantine periods.Among its most remarkable landmarks are a church dating back to 230 AD, a catacomb church, and another church from the Umayyad period in 686 AD, all featuring exquisite mosaics and inscriptions that tell the story of the region's rich history.