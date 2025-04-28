403
World-Scale Dukhan Solar Power Plant To Become Operational By 2029: Al-Kaabi
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's world-scale 2,000-megawatt Dukhan solar power plant will become operational by 2029, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi said Monday.
Speaking at a ceremony held to inaugurate the the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar PV power plants, al-Kaabi said 30% of Qatar's total peak electricity demand will be met by the country's four solar plants including Dukhan by 2029.
The two plants, Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, along with Al-Kharsaah (Qatar's first solar facility), will play a significant role in meeting the country's electricity demand, contributing about 15% of the total peak electricity demand, al-Kaabi noted.
These plants are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7mn tonnes annually, he said.
In September last year, QatarEnergy announced that it will build a new solar power mega project at Dukhan, which will more than double the country's solar energy production, significantly contributing to lower carbon emissions in the framework of a realistic energy transition.
The new project at Dukhan will boost Qatar's PV solar power production capacity to about 4,000 megawatts by building one of the world's largest solar power plants in the Dukhan area, with a production capacity of 2,000 megawatts.
The new solar project will be added to QatarEnergy's solar power portfolio, which includes the existing Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, which was inaugurated in 2022 with a capacity of 800 megawatts of electricity, and to two solar power projects that QatarEnergy built in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total production capacity of 875 megawatts, and which were formally inaugurated by His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Monday.
With the addition of the new Dukhan Solar Power Plant, QatarEnergy's portfolio of solar power projects in Qatar will reach a capacity of about 4,000 megawatts by 2030. This represents approximately 30% of Qatar's total electrical power production capacity.
