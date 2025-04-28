James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces Exclusive Product Deal With Three Subsidiaries Of Daiwa House USA Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the #1 brand of siding in North America*, James Hardie is lauded for its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are engineered for resilient beauty. This exclusive agreement will see Hardiesiding and trim products become the standard in select new homes built by Stanley Martin, CastleRock, and Trumark across the United States through the end of 2027. This collaboration reinforces James Hardie's commitment to setting industry standards in durability, affordability, and climate resilience.

"We are pleased to sign a siding and trim product agreement with James Hardie, which allows us to provide our homeowners with the best exterior design solutions in the marketplace," said Steve Alloy, Executive Chairman of Daiwa House USA.

Stanley Martin, CastleRock, and Trumark homebuyers will benefit from the trusted protection and superior craftsmanship of Hardie® products, allowing them to realize their dream homes. James Hardie is committed to delivering siding and trim products that are noncombustible** and resist damage from pests, water, and extreme weather.

"Our collaboration with the homebuilding subsidiaries of Daiwa House USA underscores our ongoing dedication to innovation, quality, and durability," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "Together, we'll deliver premium exterior solutions to more homeowners who prioritize both performance and aesthetics."

The relationship between James Hardie and the homebuilding subsidiaries of Daiwa House USA is set to elevate the standard of homebuilding by delivering unprecedented quality to buyers irrespective of their budget. By combining the expertise and innovation of these industry leaders, the partnership aims to create homes that are constructed to endure and are aesthetically pleasing.

For more information about James Hardie Building Products Inc., visit .

* Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

**Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit and . For investor information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X [formerly Twitter]

Contact:

James Hardie

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

About Daiwa House Group

Daiwa House Group, founded in 1955, is one of the largest providers of residential housing in Japan and operates in 25 countries, offering a wide range of real estate services including single-family houses, rental housing, condominiums, commercial facilities, logistic facilities, and others. The company has approximately 50,000 employees globally. Daiwa House USA Holdings Inc. is comprised of US-based subsidiaries, including Stanley Martin Homes, Trumark Homes, Castlerock Communities, and Daiwa House Texas.

Stanley Martin Homes , headquartered in Reston, Virginia, was founded in 1966 and joined Daiwa House Group in 2017. The company operates in 14 divisions from Maryland to Florida. Stanley Martin Homes was awarded "National Builder of the Year" in 2021.

Trumark Homes , headquartered in San Ramon, California, was founded in 1988 and joined Daiwa House Group in 2020. The company operates in 4 divisions: California and Colorado.

CastleRock Communities , headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 2004 and joined Daiwa House Group in 2021. The company operates in 6 divisions: Texas, Arizona, and Tennessee.

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.