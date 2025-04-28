Disney On Ice Presents An Unforgettable Journey Through Your Favorite Disney Stories

Show Highlights Include:



Disney Characters – Over 50 Disney characters in one show!

New Characters – Disney On Ice is the only place audiences can see Anxiety alongside Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear from Inside Out 2, as well as multiple new characters from Moana 2.

Favorite Disney Songs – Sing along to Disney's timeless catalog, including "Let It Go" from Frozen, "Try Everything" from Zootopia, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, "Get Lost" from Moana 2, and many more of your favorites.

World-Class Figure Skating – Watch talented, world-class skaters bring Disney magic to life with breathtaking performances and expertly crafted choreography.

Aerial Acrobatics – High-flying performers elevate the action, soaring high above the ice with gravity-defying aerial stunts. Princess Ariel soars above the ice to "Kiss the Girl," and Rapunzel's golden hair is brought to life by flowing aerial silks as she and Flynn Rider dazzle with a mesmerizing aerial routine. Interactive Elements – Become part of the adventure as Mickey and Friends welcome the audience to explore Disney stories through the Magical Mouse Pad, dancing the "Hoedown Throwdown" with Toy Story's Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear, and helping Officer Judy Hopps track down Nick Wilde as he hides beneath the giant orange traffic cones of Zootopia.

Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that immerses families in the vibrant world of Moana 2. Meet Moana while hearing tales of her latest adventures plus, enjoy a special appearance by Mickey Mouse! Bring your personal device to capture cherished photo opportunities.

Please note: To attend, each guest (ages 2 and up) must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.