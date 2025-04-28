Lifestage Financial Partners With Native Source Restaurant Group, A Subsidiary Of Little River Holdings LLC, To Deliver Universal Worker Wealth And Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tribal Enterprise and Financial Innovation Join Forces to Champion a New Standard of Worker Prosperity Across Small Business, Franchise and Tribal Economies

MANISTEE, Mich., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move to elevate financial security and opportunity for workers across the hospitality, small business, and franchise sector, Lifestage Financial , a community-first financial and wealth building platform and portfolio company of 22 X Ventures , has entered into a transformative partnership with Native Source Restaurant Group (NSRG)-who, through their subsidiary, NativeWahl owns the Exclusive Master Franchise Rights to Wahlburgers on all tribal land in North America. Through this alliance, Lifestage Financial will deliver universal worker wealth and benefit solutions to NSRG's growing national workforce, including tribal members, small business and franchise employees. The partnership marks a national model for how tribal enterprises can lead the way in redefining workplace prosperity, wealth access, and multigenerational empowerment.

“This is not just a benefit package-it's a financial freedom system built for the people who make America run,” said Minh Le , Co-founder of Lifestage Financial.“We're proud to partner with a visionary tribal enterprise like NSRG to give every worker the tools to grow wealth, weather economic shifts, and create generational opportunity.”

About Native Source Restaurant Group (NSRG)

As the Exclusive Master Franchisee to Wahlburgers on all tribal land in North America , NSRG oversees operations and expansion of Wahlburgers restaurants across the country on tribal land. NSRG is driven by a vision to leverage hospitality for tribal advancement-creating jobs, empowering workers, and reinvesting into tribal communities and sovereign development projects. We believe in empowering success through our people. Our team is the cornerstone of our business. We are committed to creating opportunities for growth, developing leadership skills, and prioritizing well-being, ensuring that every individual has the support, resources, and opportunities to reach their full potential.

Wahlburgers: A Brand with Purpose

A globally recognized, chef-inspired burger restaurant founded by Chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Blending quality food with a welcoming atmosphere, the brand thrives on exceptional hospitality and a family-first experience. At Wahlburgers, we're not just creating jobs-we're building pathways to better lives.

“Partnering with Wahlburgers is about building a culture of care. Now, through our collaboration with Lifestage Financial, we're weaving that care directly into the lives of our workforce,” said Josh LeClair, CEO of NSRG.“This partnership demonstrates what's possible when business, technology, and tribal sovereignty come together in service of the people.”

"This partnership between Lifestage Financial and Native Source Restaurant Group exemplifies the type of impactful investment that 22 X Ventures seeks to support," said Wayne Kalish , Senior PE Advisor at 22 X Ventures. "By combining innovative financial and wealth building solutions with tribal enterprise, responsible capitalism , we're creating a model that addresses real economic challenges while generating sustainable value across multiple communities. This initiative perfectly demonstrates how strategic partnerships can drive both business growth and meaningful social impact."

About Lifestage Financial

Lifestage Financial provides financial prosperity and security for every worker-regardless of job title, background, or income level. Its all-in-one platform offers personalized wealth planning, tax-free retirement options, housing protection, income stability tools, and estate strategies typically reserved for the wealthy-now reimagined for America's workforce. Learn more .

About 22 X Ventures

22 X Ventures is a private capital firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more .

Media Contact:

Minh Le

Public Relations Manager

22 X Ventures and Lifestage Financial

Email: info@22capitalpartners.com

Phone: 703-629-1131