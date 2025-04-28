Audiocodes Introduces Meeting Insights On-Prem For Security Sensitive Environments

Meeting Insights On-Prem uses AI to assist organizations in regulated and security-sensitive industries by automatically producing secure, accurate, and efficient meeting recaps without the use of cloud services

Meeting Insights On-Prem enables organizations to record, organize, and secure details of their meetings in a centralized and searchable platform, ensuring that the data remains within their infrastructure.

Deployed on local servers, the solution ensures full compliance with strict organizational security standards, privacy policies and regulatory frameworks.

Advanced generative AI offers automatic transcription, summarization, and actionable insights, improving meeting efficiency and accuracy.

Terminology dictionaries, speaker separation, and intelligent punctuation provide accurate transcriptions that are context-aware and suitable for each organization.

Built-in tools allow for real-time editing, proofing, and documentation workflows, which assist teams in achieving high transcription accuracy and productivity. Integrates smoothly with telephony systems and contact centers from leading vendors in the UC and CX markets.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC ), a leading provider of unified communications, voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced the launch of Meeting Insights On-Prem, an AI-powered enterprise software solution designed to transform how organizations document and derive insights from meetings in a highly secured environment. Available exclusively for on-premises deployment, this advanced solution offers enterprise-grade security and is tailored to comply with the stringent privacy and regulatory requirements of organizations in sectors such as government, military, financial and healthcare. Meeting Insights On-Prem extends AudioCodes' legacy of reliable and innovative voice services, trusted by Fortune 100 companies for over 30 years.

As part of the AudioCodes Meeting Insights family, Meeting Insights On-Prem empowers organizations to capture, organize and secure every critical detail of their meetings in a centralized, searchable platform-without relying on cloud services. Leveraging advanced generative AI, the solution delivers highly accurate transcriptions, summaries and actionable insights swiftly and efficiently. Organizations can customize terminology dictionaries to ensure precise transcription, with features like automatic speaker separation and intelligent punctuation enhancing accuracy. Real-time editing and proofreading tools allow immediate corrections, ensuring high-quality documentation. AudioCodes Meeting Insights On-Prem includes a flexible task management application that streamlines post-meeting activities, enabling automatic distribution of meeting summaries and insights, as well as easy assignment and tracking of tasks.

The solution supports meetings involving remote participants connected via telephony channels. Using AudioCodes' field-proven voice connectivity technology, Meeting Insights On-Prem offers seamless integration with telephony systems and contact centers from leading vendors in the UC and CX markets. Furthermore, the solution can be deployed alongside AudioCodes' Interaction Insights call recording solution to ensure that all phone conversations are recorded and stored in compliance with regulatory requirements.

"We believe that Meeting Insights On-Prem will revolutionize the way organizations in highly regulated and security sensitive sectors record and summarize meetings," commented Shabtai Adlersberg, CEO of AudioCodes. "Combining the power of generative AI and AudioCodes' expertise in voice processing technologies and automation, this robust and highly secure solution allows organizations to boost productivity and create accurate meeting summaries, leading to better informed decisions and actionable insights, without compromising on data security or regulatory compliance."

Meeting Insights On-Prem (MIA OP) supports currently English and Hebrew, with additional languages support planned for the second half of 2025.

MIA OP has already been deployed at customer sites during Q1 2025.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading innovator of intelligent cloud communications solutions. AudioCodes empowers enterprises and service providers to build and operate state-of-the-art voice networks, unified communications platforms, and AI-driven productivity tools. The cutting-edge portfolio includes cloud-native applications, advanced voice AI technologies, and comprehensive communication solutions tailored for the modern digital workplace. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies and tier-1 operators worldwide, AudioCodes drives digital transformation through seamless integration, enhanced collaboration, and unparalleled communication experiences.

