From Devastation To Determination: Global Travel Auction Offers Dream Trips To Save The Oceans

Sea Save Foundation rises from fire loss to launch a global SCUBA travel auction. Bid on dream trips and help fund urgent ocean conservation worldwide.

- Georgienne BradleyMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When fires swept through the Palisades earlier this year, the Sea Save Foundation lost its headquarters, archives, and decades of conservation work. In a heartbreaking turn, Sea Save's Director also lost her home, along with everything she owned. Other dedicated volunteers faced similar devastation, their lives upended overnight. Yet within just three months, Sea Save Foundation has returned to the helm full force, driven by a renewed commitment to its mission: protecting the oceans.Today, Sea Save Foundation launches its 2025 Ocean Conservation Travel Auction - an opportunity for adventurers to explore the world's most breathtaking marine environments and stand with a community fighting for the planet's future. The auction, now live at SeaSave/Auction , offers more than 40 luxury SCUBA diving and ocean adventure packages across the Galápagos Islands, Indonesia, the Maldives, Fiji, Palau, the Philippines, Bonaire, Curaçao, Statia (Sint Eustatius), Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Honduras, Costa Rica, Yap, the Solomon Islands, Egypt, New Zealand, and Mexico."Our oceans are facing escalating threats, and so are the communities working to protect them," says Georgienne Bradley, Director of Sea Save Foundation. "Even amid personal loss, our team's commitment never wavered. This auction is a chance for people to experience unforgettable adventures and to stand with the oceans - when it matters most."For more than a decade, Sea Save's annual travel auction has earned a reputation as a cornerstone event in the SCUBA diving and ocean conservation communities. Its roster of donors reads like a "who's who" of luxury SCUBA tourism - a testament to the confidence the world's top operators have in Sea Save's work. Their enduring support, especially after such a challenging year, underscores the trust placed in the foundation's global impact.Most auction trips sell for less than their retail value, offering participants an opportunity to secure extraordinary experiences at a discount while directly underwriting critical conservation campaigns. It's a win-win for travelers and the planet alike - or as Sea Save's tagline says: Live Well. Dive the World. Do Good.Proceeds from the auction will directly support Sea Save's international advocacy efforts at the United Nations Ocean Conference and CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) later this year. At CITES, Sea Save will work to maintain protections for endangered species, petition for new safeguards for whale sharks, and advocate for scientifically grounded measures to protect vulnerable flora and fauna from exploitation.At the United Nations Ocean Conference, Sea Save will press for ratification of the newly adopted High Seas Treaty - a landmark agreement critical for governing the world's international waters. Currently, a "wild west" with little oversight, the high seas face mounting threats from deep-sea mining, unregulated fishing, and pollution. Sea Save's team will be at the forefront, pushing for international consensus and meaningful protections.Beyond direct advocacy, Sea Save Foundation continues to focus on public education and awareness. By translating complex scientific research into accessible resources, Sea Save empowers individuals worldwide to make informed choices that protect marine ecosystems.The Sea Save Foundation team has proven that even in the face of devastating personal loss, hope and action can prevail. This year's Ocean Conservation Travel Auction offers more than just a chance to check a bucket-list dive off your map - it's an invitation to honor resilience, support critical conservation work, and experience the oceans at their most awe-inspiring.Bidding is now open at SeaSave/Auction. Dive in. Travel the world. Protect what matters.Press Contact:Georgienne BradleyDirector...310 463 0777

