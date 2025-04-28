Iran explosion death toll increases amid chemical assault concerns

A powerful explosion followed by a raging fire at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port, a vital hub for oil and petrochemical exports near the Strait of Hormuz, has resulted in at least 25 fatalities and left around 800 others injured, according to Mehr News Agency. The incident occurred around 11:55 am on Saturday in Bandar Abbas.By Sunday morning, local officials confirmed the death toll had reached 18, with over 800 people injured. Two-thirds of the wounded have been treated and discharged, while the rest continue to receive medical care. Firefighters struggled with the blaze well into the night, and the area, including nearby customs facilities, was secured for investigation. Authorities suspect poor chemical storage may have contributed to the explosion.Hossein Zafari, a spokesperson for Iran’s crisis management organization, indicated that the blast was likely caused by chemicals in containers. He mentioned that safety concerns had previously been raised during inspections at the port. The exact cause remains unclear, and Iranian officials have offered varying reports, with some speculating the explosion began at an administrative building, while others believe a gas tanker might have been involved. A circulating video appeared to show a freight container stockpile as the blast's origin.As thick smoke billowed from the port, nearby residents were evacuated, and port activities were temporarily halted. In response to potential hazardous pollutants in the air, Iran’s health ministry declared a public health emergency, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities. Vulnerable populations, including those with respiratory or heart conditions, children, pregnant women, and the elderly, were advised to wear masks.Countries such as the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Japan, and Russia have expressed condolences. Saudi Arabia offered aid, while Russia’s embassy in Tehran pledged to relay assistance requests. Iraq’s Prime Minister also instructed officials to coordinate aid with Iranian authorities. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences and called for a thorough investigation into the disaster.Shahid Rajaee port, located strategically on the Strait of Hormuz, has been a target of past cyberattacks, including a suspected Israeli attack in 2020. Iranian officials have not pointed to any external actors behind the explosion, though Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had warned of potential sabotage risks.

