Choice Dekho Unveils Live Online SAP IBP Demand Planning Training With Exclusive Discounts And Career Support

2025-04-28 02:08:23
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Choice Dekho proudly announces the launch of its live SAP IBP Demand Planning training sessions, conducted by seasoned industry professionals. Benefit from practical, hands-on learning, career advancement assistance, and enjoy early bird discounts of up to 60%. Register today!

Each program is conducted by an SAP IBP specialist-an IIT alumnus with over 18 years of experience in supply chain management and a portfolio of 8–10 SAP implementation projects for global giants such as Coca-Cola, Cargill, Becton Dickinson, and Reliance Industries.

Course Offerings:

1. SAP IBP Demand Planning – Basics (For Fresh Graduates)

Duration: 20 hours (10 days, 2 hours per day)

Focus: Introduction to SAP IBP, fundamental configuration, and entry-level forecasting

Fee: ?24,999

2. SAP IBP Demand Planning – Advanced (For Experienced Professionals)

Duration: 20 hours (10 days, 2 hours per day)

Focus: Advanced forecasting methods, scenario analysis, optimization strategies, and case study discussions

Fee: ?24,999

3. SAP IBP Demand Planning – Comprehensive (For All Levels)

Duration: 40 hours (20 days, 2 hours per day)

Focus: A complete curriculum covering both basic and advanced SAP IBP Demand Planning concepts

Fee: ?34,999

Exclusive Features & Advantages:

Interactive Quizzes & Frequent Assessments – Monitor your learning journey with dynamic evaluations.

Final Certification Examination – Prove your expertise with an in-depth certification test.

Cashback Rewards for Top Performers – Win up to 100% course fee cashback if you rank among the top three.

Interview Coaching – Access expert-led sessions to excel in SAP IBP interviews.

Resume Enhancement Assistance – Receive professional advice to craft a standout CV.

Exclusive Alumni Community – Network with fellow professionals and boost your career prospects.

Early Bird Offer – Save Up to 60%!
Take advantage of limited-time early enrollment discounts and secure your spot to learn from a leading industry expert at an unmatched price!

Why Opt for Choice Dekho's SAP IBP Training?

Live, Interactive Sessions – Benefit from real-time mentoring and support.

Practical Skill Development – Acquire job-ready SAP IBP expertise through applied learning.

Career-Oriented Curriculum – Focused training aligned with high-demand SAP IBP career paths.

Meet Your Mentor :

Training is delivered by a distinguished SAP IBP professional-an IIT graduate with more than two decades of supply chain leadership experience and a strong background in delivering SAP IBP solutions to global enterprises.

About Choice Dekho :

Choice Dekho stands at the forefront of online education, delivering expertly curated, live training programs designed to empower learners with critical professional skills.

Company :-Choice Dekho

User :- Pooja Singh

Phone :-7042881270

Mobile:- 7042881270

