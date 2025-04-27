Buster Sylvester Releases Second EP Bustified, Vol. 2 Featuring Reimagined Pop Classics

Bustified Vol 2 Cover Art

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital artist Buster Sylvester today unveiled his sophomore EP "Bustified, Vol. 2," presenting seven creatively reworked versions of iconic pop songs spanning multiple decades and genres. The release builds on the success of his debut EP which gained notable streaming traction for its innovative cover arrangements.

EP Tracklist and Musical Direction

The collection showcases Sylvester's genre-blending approach to reinterpretation:

1. "Man In The Mirror" (Michael Jackson) - Transformed into a groove fuelled Dance-R&B/Pop track

2. "Espresso" (Sabrina Carpenter) - Reimagined with Afrobeat influences

3. "Back For Good" (Take That) - A laid back funk adaptation

4. "Girls Like You" (Maroon 5) - A Disco inspired transformation

5. "Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears) - re-imagined in a Motown style

6. "Watermelon Sugar" (Harry Styles) - An 80's Groove-oriented rework

7. "As Long As You Love Me" (Backstreet Boys) - Remade in a 1970's funk groove

Production Background

All tracks were produced, mixed and mastered by Buster's 'real world' creator Kelvin Avon, continuing his signature approach of modernising classic pop songs. The EP was recorded in New York with Curtis Richardson on vocals and mixed at Mofo Music Studios in Hong Kong.

Availability

Bustified, Vol. 2 is now available across all major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Artist Background

Created by Kelvin Avon and his Hong Kong based company Mofo Creative Ltd, Buster Sylvester is the world's first iDNA (Interactive Digitally Native Artist) blending music and cutting-edge technology to redefine music in the digital age and has carved a niche with his inventive cover versions on his Instagram channel. His animated mockumentary Buster! The TV Show is currently selected for multiple film festivals across the globe. Buster is a digital pioneer in this new digital landscape, blurring the lines between the real world and the digital world.

