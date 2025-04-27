403
Bangladesh Hosts ADB's Major Business Event
(MENAFN) The Bangladesh Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is gearing up to host a major business event in Dhaka, aiming to bring together more than 500 attendees. The "Business Opportunity Seminar," scheduled for Monday, will attract a diverse group of participants, including suppliers, contractors, consultants, government officials, and diplomatic representatives.
This event is designed to offer a vital platform for attendees to gain insights into ADB-financed projects, the Manila-based bank stated in an official announcement. The seminar, which the ADB organizes annually, is a key initiative to draw high-quality suppliers, contractors, and consultants both from Bangladesh and abroad.
By hosting this gathering, the ADB hopes to foster new business relationships and enhance the region’s engagement in its development initiatives.
