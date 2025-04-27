403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vatican Asks for Respectful Mourning in Pope Francis’ Funeral
(MENAFN) Vatican officials have called on mourners to avoid taking photographs while the late Pope Francis is lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, emphasizing the need for decorum and reverence during this period of mourning.
This request followed the circulation of images and videos online that depicted visitors posing near the Pope’s casket.
In response, Vatican staff reminded the public to refrain from using mobile phones and to foster an environment of prayer and contemplation.
“Visitors are invited not to take photos,” a spokesperson for the Vatican shared with the media, stressing the importance of maintaining the solemnity of the event.
This request followed the circulation of images and videos online that depicted visitors posing near the Pope’s casket.
In response, Vatican staff reminded the public to refrain from using mobile phones and to foster an environment of prayer and contemplation.
“Visitors are invited not to take photos,” a spokesperson for the Vatican shared with the media, stressing the importance of maintaining the solemnity of the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment