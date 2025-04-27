Military Ammunition Discovered In Nakhchivan, Security Measures Taken

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Ministry of Emergency Situations has received reports from police officers regarding the discovery of military ammunition in various areas of the Babek and Shahbuz districts through the "112" hotline,reports.

Immediately, pyrotechnicians from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ministry of Emergency Situations were dispatched to the scene. Together with law enforcement officials, appropriate security measures were implemented, and inspections of the locations took place.

Among the discovered ammunition were: 1 piece of 76 mm BR-350 and 1 piece of 85 mm BR-365 armor-piercing shell, 2 pieces of PQ-7 unguided missile engine sections, 1 piece of F-1 hand grenade, 1 piece of smoke grenade, 10 pieces of 7.62 mm PK weapon cartridges, 23 pieces of 5.45 mm cartridges, 29 pieces of 7.62 mm cartridges for AKM-74 weapon, 1 piece of 30 mm AQS-17 weapon shell, 1 piece of RPQ-7 grenade, 2 pieces of 100 mm artillery shells, and 1 piece of 30 mm AQS-17M weapon shell.

All discovered ammunition was collected by pyrotechnicians for disposal and was safely removed to a secure location.

<p></p>