Saudi Arabia Expresses Condolences Over Iran's Bandar Abbas Explosion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Al-Saud sent on Sunday cables of condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the explosion that occurred in a port in the city of Bandar Abbas.
In their respective cables, the two top Saudi officials expressed their deepest sorrow over the deaths that occurred due the explosion and wished for the swift recovery of those wounded.
A huge explosion occurred in the Rajae port in Bandar Abbas city with officials attributing the cause to a chemical eruption in several containers at the facility. (end)
