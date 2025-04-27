Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Expresses Condolences Over Iran's Bandar Abbas Explosion


2025-04-27 05:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Al-Saud sent on Sunday cables of condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the explosion that occurred in a port in the city of Bandar Abbas.
In their respective cables, the two top Saudi officials expressed their deepest sorrow over the deaths that occurred due the explosion and wished for the swift recovery of those wounded.
A huge explosion occurred in the Rajae port in Bandar Abbas city with officials attributing the cause to a chemical eruption in several containers at the facility. (end)
fn


MENAFN27042025000071011013ID1109477250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search