GCC Chief Condoles With Iran Over Port Explosion


2025-04-26 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran following the deadly blast that took place near the commercial port of Bandar Abbas, south Iran, on Saturday morning.
He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the wounded a quick recovery. (end)
