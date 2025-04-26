Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bulgaria Seeks Justice After UN Workers Died in Gaza

2025-04-26 10:30:14
(MENAFN) Bulgaria intends to seek reparation for the family members of a Bulgarian United Nations employee who lost his life in Gaza the previous month, based on a statement made on Thursday by the foreign minister, as reported by a news agency.

These comments followed Israel’s acknowledgment that the blast on March 19 in Deir al-Balah, located in the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of Marin Marinov, was triggered by a round fired from an Israeli tank.

“I would like once again to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family's grief for their grave loss,” Georgiev stated.

He further mentioned that Bulgaria had obtained a formal apology from Israel regarding the death of its national.

He emphasized that such incidents must not be repeated, stating that safeguarding humanitarian personnel is of utmost importance, and that the global community is obligated to ensure their security and ability to perform their roles under international law.

The minister also urged the restoration of a truce in Gaza, the prevention of additional non-combatant deaths, and the prompt liberation of hostages.

