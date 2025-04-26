Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shutter-Down Strike Observed Across KP In Solidarity With Palestinians

2025-04-26 05:05:43
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A complete shutter-down strike is being observed in Peshawar and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

All major markets and commercial centers in Peshawar, including Qissa Khwani, Khyber Bazaar, People Mandi, Saddar, Hashtnagri, and other areas, remain completely closed.

According to Meher Elahi, President of Tanzeem Tajiran, a protest camp has been set up at Rampura Gate, where members of the traders' community and organizational leaders gathered to participate.

Also Read: Afghan Children in Pakistan: Denied Classrooms, Denied Futures

Similar strikes are underway in Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, and Landi Kotal in the district of Khyber. Jamaat-e-Islami stated that the strike aims to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and to raise voices against Israeli atrocities.

It is worth mentioning that the peaceful protest has seen participation from traders and the public across the country following the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem.

