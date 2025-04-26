No End To Sit-In Until Pak Govt Revokes Indus Canal Project: Protestors

MENAFN - IANS) Sindh, April 26 (IANS) The ongoing demonstration in Pakistan's Sindh province intensified as several leaders protesting against the government's canal project have refused to call off their protest until it is cancelled.

Lawyers, political parties, and several civil society organisations have continued with their sit-in protest since last week at the Babarloi bypass in Khairpur district, according to local media.

The organisers claimed that in the demonstration against the construction of six canals on the Indus River, more than 200,000 people, including women and children, had participated.

According to the organisers, over 200,000 people, including women and children, are participating in the demonstration against the plan to construct six dams on the Indus River.

Addressing the protesters on Friday at Babarloi, Karachi Bar Association (KBA) President Amir Nawaz Waraich warned against any kind of police actions against the protestors, the leading Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

"I will tell the police officers that if you disturb the protesters or make any move, the entire Sindh will be shut down, and you will be responsible for the consequences. Under no circumstances will we end the sit-in until a notification (cancelling the canals project) is issued," he stated.

Waraich further added that a two-day ultimatum is been given to the federal government to issue the cancellation notification.

"If the notification is not issued by then, we will block the railway track at Rohri," the lawyer leader announced.

Speaking at the event, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh, rejected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement on Thursday about suspending work on the canals and convening a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to build consensus on the issue.

He also announced the continuation of the protest unless the project is revoked.

"When the Prime Minister issued the notification (approving the canals), did he convene the CCI then? Did he consult the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council)? Did he involve Irsa (Indus River System Authority)?" the leader added.

He slammed the federal government, stating that if the canal notification was issued without consultation, "why was the CCI meeting necessary to withdraw it? We will not accept this drama," he said, adding that the Prime Minister had the authority to cancel the project outright.

Meanwhile, the transporters on Friday said that the agitation caused severe disruptions to the country's supply chain, stranding thousands of goods carriers.

According to a report in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Tariq Gujjar, president of the Transport Goods Association (TGA), said that more than 10,000 to 15,000 trawlers, containers, trucks, and oil tankers remain stuck in the Sukkur-Larkana division and around Bahawalpur due to ongoing road blockades.

"Drivers have reported that goods movement, especially from the Sukkur-Larkana region to the Bahawalpur area, is still paralysed," he added.