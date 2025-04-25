Trump Says 'No Deadline' For Peace Talks, Meeting With Zelensky Tomorrow 'Possible'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that there is "no deadline" for peace talks and expressed optimism that the United States is "pretty close" to reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. He also mentioned that a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow at the Vatican is "possible."

Trump said this during his meeting with reporters at the White House, Ukrinform reports, citing CNN .

“We're meeting with Putin right now as we speak. We have a lot of things going on, and I think at the end, we're going to end up with a lot of good deals, including tariff deals and trade deals, but we're going to try to get out of war. I think we're pretty close,” Trump said.

Trump also stated that there is“no deadline” for reaching a deal, but that he wants“to do it as fast as possible.”

CNN notes that that contradicts previous statements by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who warned last week that the US would abandon its efforts to broker peace“within days” unless there was significant progress.

Donald Trump also said it's“possible” he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow as both leaders will head to Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

The day prior, Trump stated he has his“own deadline" for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Kyiv and Moscow must sit at the negotiating table. These remarks were made during a press briefing at the White House, according to The Guardian .

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

