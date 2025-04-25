AIA Hong Kong Continues To Lead The Insurance Industry With 9 Market No.1 In 2024
Number of Inforce Policies
Number of New Business Policies (Top the market for 11 consecutive years2)
Number of Local New Business Policies
Number of Non-Local New Business Policies
Non-local Annualised New Premiums3
New Office Premiums from Agency Channel3
Annualised New Premiums from Agency Channel3
Number of New Business Policies from Agency Channel
Number of New Business Policies from Brokerage Channel
Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau
Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said,“This success would not have been possible without the trust of our customers and the relentless dedication of our teams. We will maintain our commitment to customer centricity in order to sustain our position as the number 1 choice for our customers and help everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
