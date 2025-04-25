DPIIT Reviews 17 Major Projects To Resolve Bottlenecks

MENAFN - KNN India)Amardeep Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recently chaired a high-level meeting to review major infrastructure projects across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

The session addressed 19 issues affecting 17 projects valued at over Rs 14,096 crore, with the primary goal of accelerating implementation through enhanced coordination between central ministries and state governments.

The Project Monitoring Group (PMG) facilitated the review, bringing together senior officials from central and state governments along with project proponents.

Key initiatives under discussion included the four-laning of the Jaunpur–Akbarpur road, the establishment of ESI hospitals, and the construction of a permanent campus for NIT Uttarakhand.

The Jaunpur–Akbarpur road project, valued at Rs 3,164.72 crore, currently faces two major issues across its work packages.

This project is considered crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and significantly improving road infrastructure in the area.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic establishment of new ESI hospitals under the Government of India's initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in underserved and high-demand regions.

Secretary Bhatia emphasised that these hospitals would play a critical role in improving access to quality medical services and enhancing regional development, ultimately supporting the welfare of the workforce and their families.

Another significant project reviewed was the construction of NIT Uttarakhand's permanent campus at Sumari in Pauri Garhwal district. Designed to strengthen the region's educational infrastructure, the campus will provide a modern academic and administrative environment.

Once operational, it is expected to elevate the quality of technical education and research in the state while fostering local socio-economic growth.

Secretary Bhatia reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening institutional mechanisms for project monitoring and called on all stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach to resolving issues.

He also urged private sector participants to actively engage with the PMG platform to expedite implementation by leveraging improved coordination with government and other stakeholders.

(KNN Bureau)