Singapore's Defense Budget To Hit $21.6 Billion By 2030, Driven By Advanced Tech Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report offers a comprehensive analysis of Singapore's defense sector, forecasting market size and growth trends until 2030. With a strong focus on modernization and strategic defense investments, Singapore's defense budget is set to grow from $17.7 billion in 2025 to $21.6 billion by 2030. The report covers industry drivers, emerging technologies, and challenges, highlighting significant acquisitions like the F-35B Lightning II and Multi-Role Combat Vessels. It also explores market entry strategies, defense imports, exports, fleet sizes, and profiles top defense companies, offering essential insights for strategic investments in Singapore's defense market.

The report on Singapore Defense Market, spanning 2025 to 2030, anticipates a significant transformation in the strategic outlook of Singapore's defense landscape. Highlighting industry specifics, the report provides comprehensive insights into the market size, trends, budget allocation, regulatory environment, crucial acquisitions, and key players.

Singapore's defense budget stands at an impressive $17.7 billion in 2025, showcasing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2025. This upward trend underscores Singapore's dedication to fortifying its defense capabilities amidst evolving regional security challenges. Projections suggest the defense budget will grow to $21.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4%, aligning with broader economic trends and the maturation of existing defense programs.

A substantial focus has been placed on capital expenditure, with an average of 18.7% of the defense budget allocated for long-term assets. This strategic allocation highlights the country's commitment to modernizing its military arsenal and infrastructure. By 2025, capital expenditure reached $3.3 billion, with future estimates forecasting $4.1 billion by 2030.

Singapore's strategic response to threats includes confronting terrorism from groups like Jemaah Islamiyah and engaging in international peace-building missions. Ongoing procurement programs include F-35B Lightning II, Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs), and Hunter AFV acquisitions.

Defense Budget Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of budgetary allocations, key market drivers, and expenditure trends.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Exploration of strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and influencing factors on the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: Insight into procurement policy, market regulations, and key defense procurement routes.

Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities: Evaluation of cumulative market values and high-value defense segments.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Understanding of the value and volume contributions to imports and exports.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: Current procurement schedules and rationales for major military platform acquisitions.

Fleet Size: Detailed overview of current fleet sizes across military branches. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading defense companies, including detailed business overviews and financial outcomes.

Identify promising investment avenues with trend analysis of the defense market.

Understand underlying forces driving demand for defense and internal security sectors, identifying new opportunities.

Enhance market comprehension through assessment of demand drivers, market trends, and technological advancements.

Address major threats shaping the defense market, providing clarity on potential revenue expansions.

Focus resources on ongoing governmental defense programs. Make informed business decisions with competitive insights into major defense equipment providers.

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment



Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast



Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine and Security Environment



Military Doctrine And Strategy



Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations



Procurement Policy and Market Regulations



Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities



Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics



Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions



F-35B



Next-Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) - Hunter AFV



Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs)

Invincible-class (Type 218SG) submarine

Fleet Size



Army



Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape Defense Companies Operating In Singapore

