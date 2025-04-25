UNFI DRIVERS IN WISCONSIN JOIN TEAMSTERS

77 Workers Win Landslide Organizing Victory, Prepare to Bargain First Teamsters Contract

STURTEVANT, Wis., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive 2-to-1 vote, 77 drivers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have joined Teamsters Local 200. The group organized with the Teamsters to secure strong union wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions that they've long deserved.

"These workers organized with purpose and determination, and we are proud to welcome them into our local union," said Jeff Bandur, President of Local 200. "Now, we'll fight to win a first contract that reflects their hard work and is in line with what other UNFI Teamsters have already achieved nationwide. I want to thank the Teamsters Organizing Department and Vice President Tom Erickson for their strong support during this campaign."

UNFI, the largest distributor for Whole Foods, has seen a wave of Teamsters organizing victories in recent years. Since 2022, over 3,000 workers have organized with the Teamsters.

"We joined the Teamsters because we want what's fair - better pay, better benefits, and a voice on the job," said Omar Correa, a UNFI driver in Sturtevant and a new member of Local 200. "We saw what Teamsters at other UNFI sites won, and we are ready to fight for the same."

The win in Wisconsin follows a string of major first contract victories for newly organized UNFI workers. Last month, over 1,000 Teamsters at UNFI facilities in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois ratified first agreements that secured $8 hourly raises, comprehensive Teamsters health care, a defined-benefit pension plan, strong seniority rights, and more paid time off.

"The Teamsters are raising expectations for every UNFI worker in the country," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Central Region International Vice President. "We're organizing, we're growing, and we're not backing down. Our expanding strength is setting the standard at the company, and we won't stop until every UNFI worker is protected by a strong Teamsters contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED