Tyler Rifley Surprises Fans With The Release Of 'Rebound' - A Soulful Country-Pop Twist On Moving On

Rising country-pop artist Tyler Rifley delivers an emotional curveball with the unexpected release of“Rebound,” available today on all platforms.

- Tyler RifleyANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Originally scheduled to release his single“Craving” this week, Rifley made a last-minute switch, choosing instead to drop“Rebound ,” a powerful and raw exploration of heartbreak, escapism, and the complexity of healing. Anchored by slick country-pop production and honest storytelling,“Rebound” marks one of Rifley's boldest and most vulnerable releases to date.Behind the scenes, a group of world-class musicians-whose contributions echo through some of country and pop's most timeless hits-brought subtle magic and emotional depth to every note of“Rebound.”The single is part of a wave of momentum for Rifley, whose recent release“Breathe” continues to gain traction online, earning praise for its heartfelt message and cinematic visuals. With“Rebound,” he doubles down on his signature blend of authenticity and stadium-worthy songwriting.“Rebound” is now streaming everywhere.

