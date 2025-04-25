ASCO Hosts MEPC 83 Seminar On Maritime Emissions And Sustainability

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Presentations by international experts were delivered at the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), as part of the MEPC 83 Seminar Series organized by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The event aimed to assess the impacts of the decisions made at the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on maritime transport, discuss strategies for reducing emissions, and share international experience in applying environmental technologies.

The seminar, dedicated to the topic“MEPC 83 - Results and Impacts in International Shipping,” focused on new regulations, emission reduction targets, and key areas related to transitioning to alternative energy sources.

In his speech, ASCO Chairman of the Board Rauf Valiyev emphasized that the COP 29 event hosted by Azerbaijan in 2024 plays a crucial role in the country's environmental agenda. He noted that ASCO is implementing consistent measures to transition its fleet to emission-free operations by 2050, and this target has been identified as a key priority in the fleet renewal program.

Seyfettin Tatli, ABS Business Development Director for Turkiye and the Caspian Region, discussed the new regulatory framework established in the shipping sector by the MEPC 83 session and highlighted that digital inspection systems enhance flexibility, transparency, and environmental control during operations.

Konstantinos Theokaris, ABS Chief Engineer for Regulatory Affairs, provided extensive information on the implementation schedule of the new IMO regulations, the European Union fuel directives, and the safety mechanisms intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

MAN Turkiye Manager Mevlüt Civelekal shared technical approaches to alternative fuels, particularly biofuels, on-board carbon capture technologies, and emissions reduction strategies with participants.

ABS Global Sustainability Director Themis Vagiakos discussed energy efficiency, sustainable technologies, and solutions to reduce emissions, presenting international experiences in this field.

Digital inspection technologies showcased at the seminar included new methods of technical auditing and electronic monitoring of environmental standards. In the interactive sessions that followed, participants exchanged views on technical and legal issues.

Representatives from ASCO, the State Maritime and Port Agency, Caspian Marine Services Ltd, Caspian BUE Offshore Ltd, TEG Central Asia, Caspian Drilling Company, ASCO Shipmanagement AFEZCO, BP, and Baku Shipyard also attended the event.