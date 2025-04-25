Turkiye To Host Days Of Azerbaijani Cinema

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On April 28-30, Days of Azerbaijani Cinema will be held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The event is organized in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the field of culture between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The event will be held within the framework of joint cooperation of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism as well as the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara.

During the Days of Cinema, Azerbaijani films produced in recent years by order of the Culture Ministry will be screened.

Within the framework of the event, meetings will be held between Azerbaijani and Turkish filmmakers and specialists, and the possibilities of joint film production will be discussed.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the event and the screening of films will be held at Atlas Cinema, located in Istanbul, and at two prestigious universities in Turkiye.

The Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the Days of Azerbaijani Cinema in Turkiye.