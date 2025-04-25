Dalma Mall Elevates the Gifting Experience with Its Exclusive Prepaid Gift Card

From Fashion to Dining, the Perfect Gift Now Comes with Endless Possibilities

In response to the growing demand for flexible and meaningful gifting solutions, Dalma Mall proudly introduces its-a seamless, convenient, and rewarding way to gift, offering recipients the freedom to choose from an extensive selection of, and retail experiences within the mall. Whether for, the Dalma Mall Prepaid Gift Card transforms every occasion into a personalized shopping experience.

To mark the launch of this exciting initiative, Dalma Mall successfully introduced the Prepaid Gift Card strategically through its 'Shop, Win & Celebrate – Ramadan Rewards' campaign. The campaign, which celebrated the spirit of Ramadan, offered shoppers the chance to win prizes worth AED 120,000 in Prepaid Gift Cards. Over the course of 30 days, 30 winners were rewarded with fully loaded gift cards, along with a Grand Eid Raffle prize of AED 10,000. The campaign also featured interactive spot games and exclusive customer interactions with top influencers, driving strong engagement and enhancing overall brand excitement.

As consumer preferences continue to shift towards versatile gifting options, Dalma Mall's latest initiative caters to modern shoppers seeking both choice and convenience. To launch this innovative solution, Dalma Mall partnered with Giftify, a global leader in gift card management solutions.the Prepaid Gift Card unlocks endless possibilities, ensuring an enhanced shopping experience., it provides a smooth and hassle-free gifting solution for both individuals and businesses.

“At Dalma Mall, we are committed to enhancing the customer journey by introducing innovative and value-driven solutions. Our exclusive prepaid gift card is more than just a gifting option, it's an invitation to explore and indulge in the diverse experiences our mall has to offer. Whether celebrating a milestone or rewarding achievements, this gift card represents the freedom to choose the perfect experience, reaffirming our commitment to customer satisfaction and retail excellence.”

“Finding the perfect gift isn't always easy... But now, it is. We're thrilled to partner with Dalma Mall, a hidden gem of Abu Dhabi, to help them redefine gifting with this innovative prepaid card. It's a fantastic way to enhance the shopping experience while offering flexibility and ease of use.”

Beyond its practicality, this initiative further reinforces Dalma Mall's dedication to customer-centric innovation, providing shoppers with a thoughtful way to share the joy of choice. By continuously introducing, Dalma Mall solidifies its position as one of Abu Dhabi's leading shopping and lifestyle destinations.

For more information on the Dalma Mall Prepaid Gift Card, visit Dalma Mall or contact the customer service team.

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital's growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly 'Abu Dhabi's Favourite Mall'.

Website: Best Shopping Mall in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Dalma Mall | The Best Shopping Mall

Giftify is a trusted global platform for shopping centers, retail parks, franchise retailers, and city centers, transforming gift cards into strategic marketing tools. The platform combines real-time analytics, integrated payments, and sustainability-focused solutions to enhance customer loyalty and drive sales. For more information, visit: .