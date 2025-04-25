CHINAPLAS 2025 Concluded With Impressive Results - Over 280,000 Industry Elites Gathered At The Stage Of Innovation

Trade visitors from all over the world flocked to exhibition halls to explore innovative plastics and rubber technologies.

The trade show fostered cultivation of network between global buyers and exhibitors.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHINAPLAS 2025 successfully wrapped up on April 18 with 281,206 visitors (an increment of 13.29% compared to CHINAPLAS 2023 in Shenzhen) in 4 days. Among them, visitors from overseas countries and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region of China rocketed to 68,542, accounting for over 24% of total visitors, a remarkable 141.1% increase compared to CHINAPLAS 2023 held in Shenzhen.This premier trade fair saw over 4,500 superior plastics and rubber suppliers from 39 countries and regions, more than 3,800 cutting-edge machine exhibits, and over 1,600 raw material suppliers. Numerous trade deals were concluded between distinguished exhibitors and global buyers, proving CHINAPLAS 2025 an effective sourcing platform that cultivated new partnerships and paved the way for industry growth and success.[Showcasing of Full Industry Chain Drew Prosperous Picture for Quality Global Buyers]Innovation in the plastics and rubber industries plays a pivotal role in booming development of new fields. The exhibition not only released industry breakthroughs of more than 120 global/Asian debut technology projects, but also brought a large number of groundbreaking, effective and cost-effective landing solutions for plastics and rubber production. A fascinating industry chain in full scope was exhibited - from advanced material innovations, intelligent manufacturing solutions to tried-and-true products, covering automotive, electronics and electric, packaging, medical and healthcare, building materials, new energy, sports and leisure, as well as other downstream applications, catering to diverse needs from various industries and sectors.With stellar solutions and products, the trade show attracted buyers from about 150 countries and regions. They connected with a substantial number of professional suppliers who provide high-quality products and solutions that meet their business needs, and immersed themselves in varied international business opportunities, greatly expanding the breadth and depth of their global network.[Sparks of Inspiration Blossomed in Fruitful Concurrent Events]A series of concurrent events surrounding circular economy were organized and received participants' overwhelming support.Over 800 industry elites joined "Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase", where over 60 international experts and leaders of renowned enterprises shared insights on plastics recycling market and technologies contributing to sustainable plastics development. In "Sustainable Plastic Packaging Forum", experts from prominent packaging institutions and companies addressed the latest solutions and sustainability blueprint from an international perspective, while representatives from renowned brands shared difficulties they faced in daily operations of innovative packaging, realizing efficient docking between upstream and downstream of the industry chain. PET Food-grade and PE high-quality recycling production lines were demonstrated at "The Plastics Circularity Journey" Production Line Live Demo, showcasing high-value utilization of plastics recycling.Other concurrent talks and interactive activities were also well received. In the 3rd“SciXplore Forum”, visitors acquired insights on future development and breakthrough achievements of polymer industry from renowned scientists and experts. Thematic forums were hosted at“Applications in Focus”, covering over 40 hot topics including recyclable medical packaging, cost reduction strategies, and improvements in manufacturing efficiency in electronic and electrical industries.At "Market Insights Hub", visitors explored innovative solutions facilitating business development with industry experts in 3 thematic forums, covering RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and overseas market exploring strategy, ESG and sustainable supply chain, as well as insights report of new quality productive forces. Over 40 game-changing technologies were launched at Tech Talk, covering 6 themes including 3D Printing, Automotive Lightweighting Solutions, Green Low-carbon Solutions, Efficient Packaging Solutions, Rubber & TPE Technologies and 2025 New Materials.Debuting this year, "innoGreen Hub" and "SportsTech Chic + Green" focused on cutting-edge technologies, materials, designs and applications in automotive, electronics and electric, medical, packaging plus sportswear and sporting goods respectively. Together they presented how inventive and sustainable solutions foster the trend of "green+smart manufacturing" and sporty chic. In "Product Innovation Gallery", over 200 unique products were showcased, providing the opportunity for visitors to quickly grasp technologies behind plus connect with ideal suppliers.As never before, visitors had the opportunity to visit factories in“Exclusive VIP Factory Tour”. Through exchanging with technical executives face-to-face on the factory floors, they gained valuable insights on ESG and innovative product manufacturing from the factories.Dedicated to construct a cooperative platform between exhibitors and renowned institutions, CHINAPLAS 2025 brought traditional campus recruitment onsite at“Development Day for Campus Elites”, facilitating efficient and precise matching between plastics and rubber enterprises and top graduates.While CHINAPLAS 2025 has come to a successful conclusion, those who missed the trade show can replay any exciting moments on our dynamic livestream video platform, CHINAPLAS LIVE , for exclusive leader interviews, event highlights, and comprehensive coverage of the latest industry innovations and trends anytime, anywhere.Thank you to all who visited the trade show and participated in the concurrent events. Together we created delightful memories that will never be forgotten. CHINAPLAS 2026 will be held at National Exhibiton & Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China on April 21-24, 2026. We look forward to seeing you again!

