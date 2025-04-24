Evolving Systems Advances Telecommunications Sustainability Through Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA)

Evolving Systems' DSA empowers telecom operators to meet ESG goals by minimizing e-waste, cutting carbon emissions, and modernizing SIM provisioning.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Systems has announced the implementation of its Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA) technology as a pivotal enabler of sustainable operations for telecommunications providers. This initiative aligns with the company's commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, enabling operators to significantly reduce carbon emissions and electronic waste while optimizing operational processes across 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

Telecommunications operators are increasingly faced with the challenge of balancing exceptional service delivery with environmental accountability. Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA) empowers these operators to fulfill both objectives by eliminating inefficiencies associated with SIM logistics and facilitating real-time activation. The solution effectively supports operators' operational objectives while advancing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, contributing to reduced carbon emissions, decreased electronic waste, and improved sustainable resource management.



The Environmental Impact of Traditional SIM Provisioning

Traditional SIM provisioning practices rely on the use of pre-provisioned SIM cards and region-specific Stock Keeping Units (SKUs). This model results in overproduction, excessive packaging, and carbon-intensive logistics:

- Unused SIM cards frequently expire, resulting in increased electronic waste.

- A multitude of SKUs escalates the consumption of plastic and packaging materials.

- Regional distribution and surplus warehousing amplify carbon emissions.

These complexities inflate operational costs and impede compliance with contemporary ESG frameworks.



DSA: A More Sustainable and Efficient Solution

Dynamic SIM Allocation enables operators to activate SIMs only at the point of first use, supporting 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, as well as emerging technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Key sustainability features include:

1. Universal SIM SKU: A single SIM type supports all services and technologies, mitigating the necessity for multiple SKUs, diverse packaging options, and associated material waste.

2. Real-Time Activation: Network resources, including MSISDNs and IMSIs, are assigned exclusively when required, thereby preventing the depletion of network capacity due to unused SIMs.

3. Reduced Logistics Footprint: With a limited number of SKU types, operators can deploy SIMs flexibly across all channels, resulting in a reduction in shipping requirements, warehousing, and transportation-related emissions. Streamlined inventory management and fewer logistical requirements contribute to lower supply chain emissions (Scope 3).

These characteristics closely align with Evolving Systems' ESG commitments, which emphasize reducing environmental impacts and adopting ethical operations, thereby enabling partners to adopt sustainable practices. The company's ESG Policy outlines its commitment to fostering sustainable innovation and responsible supply chain management.



Enabling Telecommunications Operators in Achieving ESG Objectives

For Communication Service Providers (CSPs), DSA offers quantifiable benefits, including:

- A reduction in carbon emissions throughout the SIM lifecycle.

- Decreased electronic waste through improved inventory management.

- Enhanced operational efficiency and supply chain resilience.

- Lower costs associated with BSS/OSS licenses through fewer pre-provisioned SIM cards.

Evolving Systems remains committed to supporting CSPs in achieving their ESG targets by providing technologies that foster both business growth and environmental stewardship.



