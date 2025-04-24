Himel Celebrates Resounding Success At 2025 Global Distributor Conference In Bangkok

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The conference welcomed Himel's leadership team and valued partners from over 40+ countries. Koon San ANG, Himel's International Sales Leader, shared Himel's recent achievement & outlined long-term strategic vision, stating, "Our long-term strategic vision encompasses digital transformation, expansion into new territories, localization initiatives, and collaboration with partners to diversify product offerings. By prioritizing customer needs and fostering trust and loyalty, we aim to build mutual success with our ecosystem."

Danny WANG, Himel's Chief Marketing Officer, launched the "Powering Infinity" global campaign, an evolution of the erstwhile Powering Ambitions. "This campaign aims to empower all stakeholders to unlock infinite potential. By uniting partners, customers, and communities, we'll drive global impact and create boundless opportunities."

The conference facilitated success case sharing among partners from various business sectors and regions who praised Himel's marketing efforts for building brand visibility and competitiveness. The event also included a special commendation ceremony, where trophies were awarded to honor the unwavering support of Himel's distributor community.

Over 150 new product SKUs were displayed, and 6 new series were officially launched during the conference. WenJie QI, Himel's Overseas Marketing & Service Director,emphasized the company's customer-centric strategy, stating "HIMEL's strategy is centred around putting the customer first. We specialize in low-voltage solutions and cater to the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. By prioritizing customer feedback and adapting to local demands, we ensure that our offerings are tailored to meet their and market needs."

During Gala Cruise dinner by the Chao Phraya River,Koon San ANG thanked again to all distributors and emphasized the vital role of a robust distributor network. "Deep connections with distributors are the bedrock for sustained growth and success in a competitive marketplace. Let's aim for an exponential growth together."

The 2025 Global Distributor Conference was a triumph, reaffirming Himel's commitment to its global network and a future of innovation and growth.

