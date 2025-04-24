YMCA Of Metro Chicago Introduces Little Explorers Nature Preschool

Immersive year-round program offered at two locations, promotes holistic development

CHICAGOLAND, Ill., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is excited to announce Little Explorers Nature Preschool! Little Explorers is a preschool program designed to provide learners ages 3 to 5 with a fully immersive outdoor experience, fostering a deep connection with nature while promoting holistic development.

"By learning, playing, and spending hands-on time in nature, our Little Explorers will cultivate their curiosity and creativity, strengthen their social and emotional skills, and enhance their physical and mental wellbeing" said Stephanie Kuzelis, Vice President of Early Learning, YMCA of Metro Chicago. "Between the unpredictability of Chicagoland weather and the variety of seasonal activities we have planned, no two days and no two sessions will be the same - which is an intentional part of the experience!"

A brand-new program for the Y, Nature Preschool is available at the Indian Boundary YMCA in west suburban Downers Grove and at YMCA Camp Duncan in northwest suburban Ingleside.

Kicking off in the heart of summer-camp season on June 2, Nature Preschool is a year-round offering, because outdoor fun and learning don't have to stop when the weather turns cooler! Providing the ultimate flexibility, four-week sessions of 2, 3, or 5 days per week are available in both the morning and afternoon.

"As we like to say, every child is a natural learner, and every day can be an adventure!" said Kuzelis.

Families interested in Little Explorers Nature Preschool can visit ymcachicago/naturepreschool to learn more and start the registration process!

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a regional leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise, reaching our communities through 25 community hubs - including five overnight camps - and more than 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katy Broom

Director, Marketing & Communications

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

312-932-1171

[email protected]

SOURCE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

