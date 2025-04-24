Gold Forecast Today 24/04: Profit-Taking Pressure (Video)
- The gold market gapped lower to kick off the trading session, continuing some selling pressure that we had seen during the attempt to break over the $3,500 level. At this point, I think the market has just gotten a bit overdone, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we pull back from here. Ultimately, I would love to see gold trade toward the $3,200 level or so, but the question now is whether or not we can actually get there.
It's better to go to a smaller timeframe and look for a V shape that momentum is coming back into the market because quite frankly, we could break down below the $3,200 level and test the 50 day EMA. I would love to buy gold even more so at the $3,000 level, but we'll see whether or not that actually happens.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold , I think, still remains very bullish over the longer term, but this recent weakness I think probably has scared some of the hot money out. I mean, imagine being somebody who bought at $3,500. Suddenly, you find yourself very uncomfortable. Nonetheless, the trend itself is based on geopolitics, tariff issues, a potential recession, and central banks around the world possibly cutting. So, there's a whole plethora of reasons to think that the buyers will in fact come back into the market and lift gold on this pullback. So, I remain bullish. I'm just a little cautious right now.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment