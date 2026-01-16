Major Setback For Ajit Pawar, BJP Dominates Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Jan 16 (IANS) In a significant political blow to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his faction of the NCP has faced a complete rout in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections. This defeat has not only derailed his strategy to challenge the BJP on his home turf but has also left him with little choice but to maintain a submissive role within the Mahayuti alliance.

Since his rebellion within the NCP, Ajit Pawar had maintained a cordial relationship with the BJP, especially compared to the frequent frictions between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the saffron party. However, when CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the BJP would contest the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad polls independently, Pawar shifted gears.

In an unexpected move, he formed a local alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP faction. This "dual-track" strategy-being a partner of the BJP at the state level while aligning with their rivals at the local level-appears to have backfired completely.

Despite heavy campaigning and high-profile promises, including free bus and Metro travel, voters in both cities decisively rejected Ajit Pawar's leadership. In Pune, NCP faced a total washout, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad, despite eyeing power in this industrial hub, the BJP successfully dismantled the NCP's influence, handing a crushing defeat to the Deputy CM.

The aggressive nature of the campaign has soured ties between the alliance partners. During the rallies, Ajit Pawar levelled allegations of corruption against the existing municipal administration, which was led by the BJP. This sparked a sharp retaliation. State BJP President Ravindra Chavan recently expressed regret over the alliance, stating that the party "repented" bringing Ajit Pawar on board.

With the NCP failing to emerge as the largest party in even one of the 29 municipal corporations across the state, the chances of securing a Mayoral post are slim to none. Analysts suggest that the BJP may now focus on further weakening Pawar's political standing.

Political circles are now buzzing with speculation about Ajit Pawar's next move. Currently, he faces two choices: he may consider severing ties with the BJP, but it will be a risky move given the BJP's power at both the State and Union levels. On the other hand, he will continue in the Mahayuti government quietly while accepting a diminished role and working under the shadow of the BJP to survive politically.

Given the current circumstances, observers believe the Deputy CM is likely to choose the latter, as challenging the BJP further could prove politically fatal.