Study Reveals Levels Of Age Discrimination In Swiss Workplace

According to the studyExternal link, older workers remain clearly disadvantaged in the job market. Despite the shortage of skilled workers, 77% of respondents reported age discrimination. However, more than half (54%) believe that individual behaviour also plays a role, while 46% believe that even the most motivated and proactive older employees have few career prospects.

Anne Donou, director of von Rundstedt's French-speaking Switzerland office, notes a striking contradiction between firms' stated intentions and the reality at work.

This content was published on Nov 28, 2024 Only 8% of Swiss jobs are filled by people aged 55 and over, even though this age group represents 23% of the working population, says insurer Swiss Life.