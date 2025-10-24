Study Reveals Levels Of Age Discrimination In Swiss Workplace
According to the studyExternal link, older workers remain clearly disadvantaged in the job market. Despite the shortage of skilled workers, 77% of respondents reported age discrimination. However, more than half (54%) believe that individual behaviour also plays a role, while 46% believe that even the most motivated and proactive older employees have few career prospects.
Anne Donou, director of von Rundstedt's French-speaking Switzerland office, notes a striking contradiction between firms' stated intentions and the reality at work.More More Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires in Switzerland
This content was published on Nov 28, 2024 Only 8% of Swiss jobs are filled by people aged 55 and over, even though this age group represents 23% of the working population, says insurer Swiss Life.Read more: Over-55s account for less than 10% of new hires in Switze
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment