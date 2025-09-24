Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HC Rejects Plea To Remove Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat Graves From Tihar

2025-09-24 05:03:31
File photo of Delhi High Court

New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to remove the graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhat from Tihar Jail premises here.

The two were sentenced to death and executed in Tihar Jail.

Sensing the high court's indication, the petitioners' counsel urged the court to allow him to withdraw the petition and re-file it with certain data.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the petitioners to withdraw the PIL and treated it“dismissed as withdrawn”.

“For approaching the court for a relief in a PIL, you have to show us violation of constitutional rights, fundamental rights or statutory rights. No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” the bench said.

