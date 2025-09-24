HC Rejects Plea To Remove Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat Graves From Tihar
New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to remove the graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhat from Tihar Jail premises here.
The two were sentenced to death and executed in Tihar Jail.
Sensing the high court's indication, the petitioners' counsel urged the court to allow him to withdraw the petition and re-file it with certain data.
A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the petitioners to withdraw the PIL and treated it“dismissed as withdrawn”.
“For approaching the court for a relief in a PIL, you have to show us violation of constitutional rights, fundamental rights or statutory rights. No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” the bench said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment