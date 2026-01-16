YAS HEAT DRIVER ADAM AL AZHARI AIMING FOR TOP PERFORMANCE IN UAE F4 SERIES OPENER AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

It will feature the world debut of the all-new Tatuus T-326, introducing a new generation of single-seater race cars to the grid

Yas Super Street Challenge Round 1 also takes place on Friday and Saturday with general admission and VIP tickets now on sale.

Abu Dhabi,January 2026: Yas Heat Racing's Adam Al Azhari is determined to give his best and enjoy the UAE F4 Series which opens at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

Al Azhari goes into the competition's opening round on the back of the UAE F4 Trophy and is hoping to register some impressive performances during the four-round event, which kicks off on Saturday.

The 16-year-old said:“I just want to enjoy the environment as much as possible and get some good results. It will be tough as there's a strong line-up but I can take confidence from my campaign in the F4 Trophy, where I feel I did really well, and that sets me up well here for the first round at Yas Marina Circuit.”

He also praised his team behind the scenes at Yas Heat for his development as well as his older brother Keanu, a graduate of the team and is now at F1's Alpine Academy.

Al Azhari said:“Yas Heat has helped me a lot in my development since I joined and I think we've progressed really well. Obviously the results are showing. I'm obviously really excited to go into this year as well and see what else I can learn.

“It's also great to have Keanu alongside me and he knows what it's like to be at the team so I listen to the feedback he has and use that when I'm behind the wheel. He has had a great career so far and it would be great for me to follow in his footsteps in the future.”

Al Azhari is part of a strong Yas Heat Racing F4 line-up for the 2025/26 motorsport season. He is joined by the UAE's 15-year-old Zakaria“JZ” Doleh, who took fifth in the UAE IAME X30 Series, Lebanon's Charbel Abi Gebrael (16), a runner-up in this year's UAE National Karting Championship, and Edoardo Lacobucci (17) of Italy, who quickly made his mark in karting, racing in the 60 Mini category, ROK Cup, WSK, and the Italian International Mini Championship.

The race is one of many events being held as part of the second round of Yas Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday with free entry for spectators.

The round features the fourth round of the Gulf Radical Cup and will also mark a major moment for Formula Regional Middle East, with the world debut of the all-new Tatuus T-326, introducing a new generation of single-seater race cars to the grid. Fans will be among the first to see this new machinery, with Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri set to be one of the drivers racing the T-326 for the very first time with Yas Heat Racing.

Yas Super Street Challenge – Round 1:

Also taking pace is the opening round of the Yas Super Street Challenge on 16and 17January where top drag racers from across the region will compete across multiple car and bike categories. Drivers will go head-to-head for the title of King of the Streets.

General admission tickets cost AED 30 per day while VIP are AED 195 per day. General admission includes watching the drag racing action in the grandstand, access to the event village including food trucks, music, and on-site activities while four children under 12 can enter for free with an adult ticket-holder.

VIP access covers all of general admission inclusions as well as access to the VIP viewing area for premium views, see cars and meet the teams, VIP parking and complimentary light refreshments.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:“The Yas Racing Series is one of our flagship events on our motorsport calendar and this weekend will see Yas Marina Circuit at the heart of some top competitions including the UAE F4 Series and the Formula Regional Middle East events that will see Yas Heat drivers behind the wheel. These are crucial competitions that will see them test themselves and show their potential and we are confident they will do well on their home track.

“The Yas Super Street Challenge is also another key event which promises to be a great weekend out and we encourage as many people as possible to attend and see why it's highly-rated.”

