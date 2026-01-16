NITI Aayog's Praise For TS-Ipass A Matter Of Pride For Telangana: BRS

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said that NITI Aayog's praise for TS-iPASS policy, designed during his party's rule, as the best in the country, is a matter of great pride for all of Telangana.

He recalled that the policy was designed by then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) with the intention of transforming the State into a hub of industrial revolution.

The former minister took to 'X' to hail NITI Aayog's praise for the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS).

“The Central institution's statement that TS-iPASS played a crucial role in transforming Telangana, which was achieved through struggle, into an industrial benchmark for the entire country within just 10 years, and that it is a model worthy of emulation at the national level, is a testament to KCR's visionary leadership,” wrote the BRS leader.

“Attracting investments worth ₹2.6 lakh crore in the MSME sector, in addition to large-scale industries, and creating dignified employment opportunities for over 25 lakh youth is a golden chapter in the history of the country,” said Rama Rao.

He claimed that the credit for completely and permanently eliminating the countless obstacles to setting up industries and providing all permissions through a single window goes to the BRS government.

“These prestigious results and national recognition were possible only because the government not only designed a highly transparent policy that provided all permissions within just 15 to 30 days and left no room for corruption, but also implemented it successfully with the same sincerity for a decade,” he said.

“Even after more than 10 years since its introduction, the revolutionary TS-iPASS policy, which instilled immense confidence in investors, attracting everyone from global giants to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to Telangana, continues to resonate with prestige far and wide,” he added.

He recalled that previously schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, and T-Hub implemented by KCR for the first time in the history of independent India earned the praise from NITI Aayog

He said now that NITI Aayog has declared that the Telangana model is also the most viable for industrial progress, it would be better if the anarchic forces living under the illusion of erasing KCR's legacy come to their senses.