Punjab CM Bats For Strengthening Trade Relations With Canada

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday underscored the need to strengthen trade relations with Canada, particularly British Columbia, to expand cooperation that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and people on both sides.

At a meeting with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, CM Mann said, "Canada has always been a strong partner for India and Punjab, and we deeply value this relationship. We appreciate the strong trade and investment ties between Canada and Punjab and look forward to strengthening this foundation further."

He added, "Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance."

Highlighting the state's economic strengths, the Chief Minister said, "Punjab is a leader in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services, and renewable energy. With robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offers an ideal destination for Canadian investors."

He further said, "Punjab ranks among the leading states in the country in ease-of-doing business, and through Invest Punjab, we provide a single-window clearance system along with comprehensive investor support."

The Chief Minister pointed out that British Columbia's expertise aligns closely with Punjab's development priorities.

"British Columbia's strengths in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab's agricultural modernisation goals. We foresee significant opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems, and value-added food processing," he said.

On education, CM Mann said, "Education and skill development are another promising area where partnerships with Canadian universities in research and vocational training can have a transformative impact."

Stressing the role of the diaspora, the Chief Minister said the Punjabi diaspora in Canada "serves as a strong bridge for commercial and cultural exchange. The Punjab government aims to deepen these ties further through cultural and educational programmes".

Inviting Canada to participate as a partner country at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit -- 2026, he said the summit would include special business delegations, sectoral sessions, and high-level roundtable conferences, further strengthening trade and cultural exchange.

The Chief Minister also invited leading Canadian universities to explore establishing campuses in Mohali. Meanwhile, the Premier of British Columbia thanked the Chief Minister for the warm hospitality.

"The hospitality extended by Punjab has made my visit truly memorable," he said.

Emphasising people-to-people ties, he added, "Punjab always resides in the hearts of Punjabis living in British Columbia, and this relationship between our people should be further strengthened."

Expressing enthusiasm for closer engagement, the Premier said, "We are keen to strengthen business ties with Punjab and will work to explore opportunities for mutual exchange in areas such as skill development, energy, and other sectors."