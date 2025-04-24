New York, USA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcopenia Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 18+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The sarcopenia market remains largely untapped, with significant unmet medical needs and no approved drug therapies in major markets. As global demographics shift toward older populations, pharmaceutical interest is rising, particularly around muscle-enhancing agents and anti-inflammatory pathways. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA are beginning to recognize sarcopenia as a distinct clinical condition, which may streamline future drug approvals. Meanwhile, the convergence of lifestyle interventions, personalized medicine, and digital health solutions presents a multi-modal approach to disease management. Early movers in this space have the potential to shape clinical guidelines and capture long-term market leadership.

DelveInsight's ' Sarcopenia Pipeline Insight 2025 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline sarcopenia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the sarcopenia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Sarcopenia Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's sarcopenia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline sarcopenia drugs.

Key sarcopenia companies such as Biophytis, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Epirium Bio, Turn Biotechnologies, Oncocross, EUSOL Biotech, BPGbio, Inc., Lipocine , and others are evaluating new sarcopenia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline sarcopenia therapies such as BIO101, MYMD-1, MF-300, TRN005, ES-1602, OC514, BPM31510, and others are in different phases of sarcopenia clinical trials.

In April 2025, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that a platform presentation of the abstract titled “Isomyosamine for the Treatment of Sarcopenia in Older Adults” was delivered by Mitchell Glass, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of TNF, at the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) Spring Meeting 2025, held April 9–11 in Belfast, Ireland, and online.

In December 2024, Epirium Bio, Inc. (Epirium) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MF-300, a first-in-class orally administered, 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH) enzyme inhibitor in development for the treatment of sarcopenia, or age-induced muscle weakness.

In December 2024, Lipocine announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation to LPCN1148 as a treatment for sarcopenia in patients with decompensated cirrhosis. In October 2024, Rejuvenate Biomed, the University of Leicester, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), and Wellcome Leap Inc. announced that they had entered into an agreement to execute a Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related sarcopenia.

The sarcopenia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage sarcopenia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the sarcopenia clinical trial landscape.

Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a progressive condition associated with aging, marked by a decline in skeletal muscle mass, strength, and physical performance. It primarily affects the elderly and is linked to increased risks of falls, frailty, reduced mobility, and diminished quality of life. While age is the primary cause, other contributing factors include chronic illnesses, inflammation, hormonal changes, inadequate nutrition, and physical inactivity. Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a distinct disease, sarcopenia has become a growing focus in clinical research due to its significant impact on aging populations.

The underlying mechanisms of sarcopenia involve an imbalance in muscle protein turnover, mitochondrial dysfunction, deterioration of neuromuscular junctions, and elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines. Reduced levels of anabolic hormones like testosterone and growth hormone, combined with heightened catabolic activity, accelerate muscle breakdown. Insulin resistance and chronic low-grade inflammation also contribute to muscle loss and impaired regeneration, while a reduction in type II muscle fibers-essential for quick, powerful movements-worsens functional decline.

Sarcopenia is diagnosed based on assessments of muscle quantity, strength, and functional performance. Tools such as DXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) and BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) measure muscle mass, while handgrip strength and gait speed are commonly used to evaluate strength and mobility. Diagnostic frameworks like those from the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People (EWGSOP) help standardize identification and classification, supporting more consistent clinical management.

Management and prevention primarily involve resistance training, adequate protein intake, and experimental pharmacological therapies. Strength training remains the gold standard for improving muscle function, while high-protein diets, particularly those rich in leucine, help stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Promising therapeutic options-such as myostatin inhibitors, selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), and anti-inflammatory treatments-are currently under investigation, though none are yet widely approved. As the global population continues to age, effectively addressing sarcopenia will be crucial for preserving independence and reducing age-related health burdens.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Sarcopenia Drugs mentioned in the report: