Thoughtfish Announces How To God, A Divine VR Sandbox

How to God - Keyart (Meta Quest god game)

When throwing villagers into the sky is just another Tuesday

- Christina Barleben, CEO & Creative Director at ThoughtfishBERLIN, GERMANY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The clouds have parted, the trumpet has sounded, and destiny awaits: Berlin-based gamemakers Thoughtfish today announced their next project, How to God . A VR-exclusive experience launching in headsets later this year that puts players in the transcendent trousers of a deity-in-training navigating a world full of faith and fireballs. The prayers of god game fans have been answered-except now, the world isn't just at their fingertips... it's literally in their hands."How to God isn't just a tribute to classic god sims like Black & White, it's a chance to be a part of them," says Christina Barleben, CEO & Creative Director at Thoughtfish. "Players quite literally embody their deity and use their real hands to manipulate the world around them and interact with their worshippers. We wanted players to truly feel what it's like to be a god – and sometimes that means throwing a villager into the sky."At launch, How to God will give players the ability to:🔥 Shape Civilization-Or Shake It to Its CoreConstruct everything from huts to temples. Assign tasks. Solve problems-or start them. With fully simulated villages, followers will pray, build, fight, starve, strike, or thrive depending on their player's guidance (or lack thereof).🐉 Raise a Creature. Wield a Monster.A loyal emissary isn't just a cute sidekick-it's a god-powered beast that evolves based on what players teach it. Reward it, punish it, feed it villagers... we're not judging.⚔️ Fight Rival Gods & Conquer the Divine BattlegroundIt's god vs. god in battles that blend troop movement, creature carnage, and world-shaking miracles. Players can sling spells with hands, or toss healing potions with a flick of the wrist.🧪 Master Alchemy & MiraclesMerge elements like fire, water, and villagers (yes, villagers) to create new spells, jobs, and chaos. Draw runes in the air to cast miracles like summoning fireballs, duplicating resources, or unleashing a fairy pouch to tuck away villagers and elements.🌍 Explore Diverse Realms Across Time & MythJourney to settings inspired by the sands of ancient Egypt to the windswept Highlands of Scotland and everything in between. Each locale offers unique challenges, quests, and moral conundrums.📜 Forge A Divine PathPlayers can progress through story quests and unlock relics to enhance the creature, buildings, and godly skills through the Tree of Life. Want to command more troops? Perform more miracles? Store more faith cookies? The choice is theirs.👁️ The Most Hands-On God Game EverThanks to How to God's VR locomotion and grab system, players don't just command the world-they lift it, shake it, pet it, punish it. How to God delivers truly tactile divine control.How to God will grace players with its divine presence later this year. Potential worshippers interested in staying up to date with the latest news and scriptures can wish list the game on Meta Quest today, and follow How to God on Discord, TikTok, and X.

How to God Trailer

