Trump Criticizes Recent Russian Strikes on Kyiv
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump expressed his disapproval of the recent Russian airstrikes on Kyiv, stating that they were "not necessary" and had "very bad timing."
He urged Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to halt the attacks and posted on social media, saying, "5000 soldiers a week are dying."
Trump further emphasized the need for a resolution, urging, "Lets [sic] get the Peace Deal DONE!"
On Thursday morning, Ukrainian officials reported that at least eight individuals were killed, and 90 others sustained injuries during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv.
This assault took place while diplomatic talks aimed at achieving a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia continue amid the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.
