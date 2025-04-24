403
South Korea Accuses DeepSeek of Unauthorized Data Transfers
(MENAFN) On Thursday, South Korea's state data protection authority accused the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) service, DeepSeek, of unlawfully transferring Korean users' personal information to multiple companies in both China and the United States.
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) stated that the transfers took place before February 15, when DeepSeek ceased its operations in South Korea.
The PIPC also discovered that the content entered by users into DeepSeek’s prompts, which were used to generate AI responses, had been shared with a company based in China.
DeepSeek, currently suspending its services in South Korea due to mounting concerns over its data handling practices, had published its privacy policy in both Chinese and English.
However, the commission pointed out that the policy was insufficient as it failed to explain the process for deleting personal data and did not provide adequate information regarding safety protocols.
The commission reported that DeepSeek admitted to transferring user data to a firm named Volcano without securing proper user consent.
Based on the company, the transfer to Volcano's cloud service was meant to address security flaws and enhance the user interface.
Furthermore, the PIPC noted that DeepSeek had halted new data transfers starting from April 10, following the commission's stance that sharing the information entered by users into the AI prompts was unnecessary.
