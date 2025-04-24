Health-E Commerce® Announces Collaboration With Wisp To Provide Virtual Care For Women's Health Needs On FSA Store® And HSA Store®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to add Wisp to our growing category of products and services that support women's health. Supporting positive health for women across age groups is a complex undertaking, and our new collaboration with Wisp allows us to provide timely and discreet treatment for a wide range of needs that may otherwise go untreated and ultimately lead to more significant health needs," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce.

Wisp simplifies access to care and helps women avoid long wait times, scheduling difficulties, and stigma by delivering a trusted telehealth experience to women in all 50 states. Wisp provides same-day prescriptions and over-the-counter treatments for common conditions like urinary tract infections, yeast infections, BV, and herpes. In addition, Wisp offers support for fertility and reproductive health, birth control, and menopause.

"Women need access to quality, confidential, clinical care now more than ever. Our team of licensed medical providers is available 24/7 to deliver information and private consultations for women in a timely and convenient manner," said Dr. Jillian LoPiano, MD, MPH, FACOG, Wisp's chief health officer. "We're proud to have supported more than 1.4 million women through our accessible and affordable services, and we're excited to bring that to even more people through this new collaboration with Health-E Commerce."

As part of this launch, shoppers can receive 20% off for the first month of Wisp subscription services when they access Wisp through FSA Store or HSA Store. To learn more, visit FSA Store or HSA Store .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ® a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Wisp

Wisp is the largest pure play women's telehealth company in the U.S. focused on providing sexual and reproductive health solutions to its more than 1.4 million patients in all 50 states. Offering discreet treatments online with a comprehensive selection of first-to-market products and telehealth services, Wisp has solidified itself as the one-stop shop for all women's health needs. Wisp is committed to making women's healthcare more inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible for all, addressing all stages of her healthcare journey, from her birth control, to fertility, menopause, STI diagnostics, weight care and more. Wisp has been named Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and Inc.'s Best in Business in 2024. Wisp is a growing and profitable company and is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. To learn more, please visit hellowisp or follow @hellowisp on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

SOURCE Health-E Commerce