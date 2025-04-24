Zencoder Acquires Machinet To Further Strengthen AI Coding Ecosystem

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zencoder, a leading provider of AI agents integrated into developers' environments, today announced the acquisition of Machinet, a developer of context-aware AI coding assistants with more than 100,000 downloads in JetBrains IDE. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Zencoder's position in the rapidly growing AI coding assistant market and expands its multi-integration ecosystem across popular development environments.

Expanding the Developer Experience

Machinet users now benefit from a richer developer experience with Zencoder's expanded capabilities, including:



Enhanced JetBrains Integration : By combining Machinet's specialized expertise in JetBrains IDEs with Zencoder's existing JetBrains support, developers gain even more powerful tools for these popular environments.

Augmented Unit Testing : Combining Machinet's context-aware unit test generation technology with Zencoder's advanced testing agents to deliver even more comprehensive testing capabilities Industry-Leading Customization : Machinet developers will benefit from Zencoder's ability to understand large codebases, team-specific coding styles, standards, and architecture patterns.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to turn everyone into a 10x engineer by providing AI solutions that handle routine coding tasks and let developers focus on innovation," said Andrew Filev, CEO and Founder of Zencoder. "By bringing our advanced coding agent to Machinet's thriving JetBrains community, we're fulfilling our mission to deliver the best AI coding experience regardless of development environment."

Streamlined Transition for Customers

As part of the acquisition, Machinet will transfer its domain and marketplace presence to Zencoder. Current Machinet customers will receive guidance on transitioning to Zencoder's platform, which offers enhanced capabilities through its proprietary Repo GrokkingTM technology and AI agents.

Existing Machinet users will gain access to Zencoder's comprehensive feature set, which includes:



Advanced multi-file editing and refactoring capabilities

Deeper codebase understanding across repositories through Repo GrokkingTM technology

Sophisticated self-repair mechanisms that automatically test and refine outputs

Expanded integration with over 20 developer tools including Jira, GitHub, and GitLab The full power of Zencoder's specialized coding and unit testing agents

Industry-Leading Performance

In March, Zencoder's AI coding platform has demonstrated benchmark-breaking performance, with recent tests showing:



2x improvement over previous best results on SWE-Bench-Multimodal State-of-the-art results on the challenging "IC SWE (Diamond)" section of SWE-Lancer, outperforming top published results by 23%

The combined technologies will further enhance these capabilities, solidifying Zencoder's position at the forefront of AI-assisted software development.

Availability and Next Steps

Zencoder's full suite of AI coding and testing tools, including the enhanced JetBrains integration, is available at zencoder with subscription options ranging from free basic features to comprehensive enterprise solutions.

Current Machinet users will receive detailed instructions on how to transition to the Zencoder platform in the coming weeks.

About Zencoder

Zencoder, headquartered in Silicon Valley, delivers powerful AI coding and testing agents for professional developers, bridging the gap between imagination and implementation to help organizations ship impactful software products faster. Founded by Andrew Filev, a seasoned entrepreneur with deep technical roots, Zencoder's 50+ engineering team spans the globe. The company holds ISO 27001 certification, is SOC 2 Type II compliant, and is in the process of finalizing ISO 42001 certification.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit zencoder .

Media Contact

Ignacio Ramirez, Founder @ Switch PR, Email: [email protected] , Phone: 415-517-6708

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Zencoder is not affiliated with or endorsed by Atlassian, JetBrains, GitHub, or GitLab.

SOURCE Zencoder

