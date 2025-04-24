E-Government Workshop For MENA Region Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), the Second edition of the e-government workshop for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region kicked off in Qatar yesterday.

The two-day workshop features the participation of the representatives of the United Nations, Arab countries, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and other regional nations, in addition to official delegations, experts, and representatives of international organisations.

In her opening speech, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at MCIT, Mashael Ali Al Hammadi, said that by hosting this event, Qatar reflects its commitment to contributing to the development of digital governance standards regionally and internationally.

She noted the importance of strengthening international cooperation frameworks in order to expand the impact of digital transformation, in support of sustainable development goals and digital inclusion.

Al Hammadi highlighted that the workshop is one of the initiatives supporting the implementation of the Digital Agenda 2030, which serves as the national roadmap for building a connected digital government.



This includes establishing modern digital infrastructure and supporting a digital economy and a society capable of innovation and leadership, amid rapid global changes.

Attending virtually, Chief of Digital Government at UN-DESA, Vincenzo Aquaro, stressed the workshop's significance in strengthening cooperation in digital transformation and tracking progress across the region.

He underscored the importance of digital transformation indicators in supporting countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable digital change.

The workshop, Aquaro noted, is a timely event for building the digital future within digital governments and identifying the challenges facing countries, particularly the need to enhance necessary infrastructure.