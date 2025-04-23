Gold Forecast Today 23/04: Pulls Back Sharply (Video)
- Gold spiked during Asian trading on Tuesday to break slightly above the $3,500 level but has since gotten absolutely crushed. It looks like we could end up forming a bit of a shooting star for the day. We'll just have to wait and see. But this does make a lot of sense due to the fact that we are overbought in any scenario, that you can think of as far as from a technical standpoint.
We may have to settle for the $3,300 level. We'll just have to wait and find out. On the other hand, though, if we were to break higher and clear above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on a daily close, that would be an extraordinarily bullish sign and it could send gold looking for as high as $3,800 an ounce.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI don't like that trade because gold markets have been so ridiculously strong to begin with. While it does make sense for the uptrend to continue, it also makes sense for people to take a bit of a breather or perhaps collect some of those massive profits that they've already been in. Fundamentally speaking, I don't know that anything has changed. I think we're just exhausting some of the momentum.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast ? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
