La Crema And Phoenix Mercury Team Up Ahead 2025 WNBA Season

SONOMA, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Crema, American Winery of the Year and renowned producer of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, announced today that it will be the official multiyear wine partner of the Phoenix Mercury starting with the 2025 WNBA season. This collaboration marks a significant step in La Crema's commitment to supporting women's sports and enhancing the fan experience. As part of this partnership, La Crema will be sold at in-arena concessions at PHX Arena in Phoenix when the season tips off in May.

"La Crema is proud to align with the Phoenix Mercury in a partnership that celebrates excellence, community and the advancement of women in sports," said Hailey Jackson Hartford Murray, Co-Proprietor of La Crema. "We look forward to enhancing the fan experience and raising a glass to the powerful moments that define this incredible league."

In addition to fans being able to enjoy La Crema wine offerings at PHX Arena, they will also be able to enter the Mercury and La Crema-hosted "Sip & Soar" sweepstakes in June to send a Mercury fan to wine country in Northern California for a VIP experience.

"The Mercury and La Crema share a history of excellence, and we're excited to bring La Crema's renowned wines to PHX Arena as part of our continued commitment to elevating the fan experience," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Dan Costello.

La Crema also recently announced a partnership collaboration with the Indiana Fever. This partnership expands upon La Crema's existing role as the official wine partner of the WNBA, a first-of-its-kind partnership announced in April 2024.

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means "best of the vine," setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

