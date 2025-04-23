National Cancer Treatment Alliance Partners With XO Health To Offer Employers Direct Contracting Opportunities

National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) logo

Partnership Connects Employees to Value-Based Cancer Care Through Independent Community Oncology Practices Nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a national network of independent community oncology practices working to increase access to high-quality and local cancer care, announced today that it has partnered with XO Health to provide employers access to NCTA's high-performing, high-value oncology network for their employees. The partnership will connect employees and their families to comprehensive, value-based cancer care delivered by trusted, local providers across the country.Under the agreement, NCTA's Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) of community oncology practices will serve as in-network providers for XO Health's member population. Through this collaboration, patients will have access to high-quality, patient-centered cancer treatment close to home – reducing costs from large hospital systems or delays caused by unnecessary insurance and pharmacy middlemen.“This partnership with XO Health will support our common focus to work with employers to ensure their covered lives have access to affordable and high-quality cancer care in the communities where they live and work,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA.“This innovative relationship empowers doctors and patients to work together while focused on the best outcomes. XO Health's innovative care model eliminates the interference of“middlemen” that leads to increased costs, delays, and disjointed services.”The practices participating in the initial rollout of the XO Health plan are:1.The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Dallas, Texas2.Oncology Consultants, Houston, Texas3.Woodlands Cancer Institute, Houston, Texas4.Cancer and Blood Specialists of Georgia"This partnership with NCTA is a natural extension of our mission," said Lauryssa Humm, executive vice president of network development and operations at XO Health. "By bringing together NCTA's community oncology network and XO's data-driven platform, we will be able to leverage real-time analytics and NCTA's high-performing local provider networks to deliver superior cancer care outcomes at lower costs to employers and their employees."NCTA was founded by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) to help employers improve cancer care and control costs through direct collaboration with independent community oncology practices. Today, NCTA includes 48 practices with 248 locations across 30 states, forming a robust national network of practices that are held accountable for the care they provide, using tracked and reported quality and value metrics to ensure consistent excellence across its national network.XO Health is a next-generation health benefits platform built specifically for self-insured employers. The company is reinventing the health plan experience for self-insured employers through a platform that combines value-based care, intelligent benefits design, modern technology, and a deep commitment to clinical quality. Its model focuses on restoring the relationship between patients and providers, empowering physicians to deliver the right care at the right time – without layers of administrative complexity.The partnership marks a major milestone in NCTA's mission to transform how cancer care is delivered and paid for. As NCTA's first direct contract with a health benefits platform, it represents a breakthrough in aligning self-insured employers with independent oncology practices.Employer direct contracting is a powerful, proven strategy to improve quality while controlling costs. By contracting directly with high-performing, independent oncology practices, employers can ensure their employees have access to cutting-edge, patient-centered care close to home. This model eliminates unnecessary insurance and pharmacy middlemen that often add costs, delays, and complexity – giving physicians and patients the freedom to determine the best course of treatment. Direct contracting supports greater transparency, accountability, and alignment between care quality and cost, making it a win for patients, providers, and employers alike.###About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to work directly with employers to ensure access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA also leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Find out more about NCTA at .About XO HealthXO Health is a groundbreaking value-based care and benefits platform with a mission to bring trust, transparency, and common sense back to healthcare. Built on a foundation of real-time data and analytics and offering a broad solution set, the XO Health platform powers excellence across the entire healthcare ecosystem. With an unparalleled team of experienced leaders from diverse domains, XO Health is uniquely positioned to disrupt the healthcare landscape and deliver the transformative change the industry deserves. To learn more, please visit .

Drew Lovejoy

National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.