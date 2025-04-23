403
Four Boys Die While Swimming in Myanmar River
(MENAFN) Four young boys lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident while swimming in the Ayeyarwady River near a motorboat dock in Nyaung-U town, Mandalay region, Myanmar, on Wednesday, as confirmed by the country’s fire services department.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time at the Yone Nyaungbin motorboat landing, a popular spot for locals and visitors. The boys, whose ages were not immediately disclosed, had been bathing near the dock when they suddenly went missing in the water. Local authorities were alerted soon after, prompting immediate action from rescuers, including members of the fire service and several local rescue organizations.
Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams quickly launched an extensive search operation. Within 30 minutes, the first body was recovered at 12:40 p.m., followed by the second body at 1:24 p.m. The remaining two bodies were found shortly after, at 2:03 p.m. and 2:04 p.m. The names and identities of the boys have not yet been publicly released as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
The fire services department has urged the public to exercise caution near water bodies and has promised further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Local community members expressed their sorrow over the loss, as the boys were well-known in the area.
The drowning incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas, particularly in strong currents or deep water, and has prompted calls for increased safety measures at popular swimming spots across the region.
